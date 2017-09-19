123 arrested but none charged with Sunday night property damage

Two days after businesses were damaged during vandalism in downtown St. Louis, no one has been charged in connection with the vandalism.

Many businesses had windows shattered and sustained other damage Sunday night. Long after peaceful protests were over, cellphone video captured vandals throwing objects at store windows and pushing over larger planters.

At a press conference later on Sunday night, acting police chief Lawrence O’Toole said those who vandalize will be held accountable and prosecuted.

Police said more than 120 people were arrested Sunday night in connection to protests downtown. News 4 checked the list of those arrested and didn’t find anyone facing prosecution for doing damage.

Of those arrested, 120 were charged with failure to disperse. Other charges include disturbing the peace, riding a bike on the sidewalk and going wrong way, resisting arrest and knowingly burning.

News 4 tried to obtain a comment from O’Toole but was told he was too busy to comment.

When asked about why nobody has been charged with vandalism, police said if more evidence is discovered, more charges will be filed.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved