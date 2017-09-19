Metro East man survives Hurricane Irma, but now stuck and bracing for Maria

As a father, David Vail feels helpless tracking the path of Hurricane Maria from his O'Faillon home as his don is stuck on the island of St. Thomas. (Credit: KMOV)

As a father, David Vail feels helpless tracking the path of Hurricane Maria from his O'Fallon home as his son is stuck on the island of St. Thomas.

Vail’s son Stephen moved down there back in January 2017 to work at one of the resorts. Stephen survived when Hurricane Irma hit, but he's been working to get back home to O'Fallon for the last two weeks and cannot get off the island.

"That is extraordinarily frustrating because let’s face it dads are supposed to fix things," said Vail.

Stephen’s rented home also survived Hurricane Irma. He only lost a few windows that are now boarded up. It's minimal damage, but his dad is worried luck will not last for a second time.

"That building is weakened, so what is Maria going to do to those buildings. His building survived the first one, is it going to survive the second one?" said Vail.

The resort Stephen works at was heavily damaged and not operating right now.

"So there's no work for him, so there's not going to be an income to sustain himself," said Vail.

However, he believes the reason his son is not able to get off the island is because Stephen is not a priority to emergency transportation.

"The priorities of people getting off the island have been to elderly, sick, women and children, pregnant women,” said Vail. “If you're just a healthy male, then you're the last person that's going to get on any plane or boat getting off that island.”

The Vail's booked a fourth flight reservation for their son after three others were cancelled, but they are worried Maria is going to force a 4th cancellation.

"The current reservation is for this coming Friday, but we have no idea whether San Juan or St. Thomas will be able to have any airport traffic," said Vail.

Hurricane Maria is expected to make landfall on the U.S. Virgin Islands sometime Tuesday night, into Wednesday morning.

News 4 also profiled other St. Louis area people who were stuck in the Caribbean after Hurricane Irma. Joe and Regina Vaughn of St. Louis back it back home from St. Maarten late Monday night.

Also, Ashley and Ben Timmons, Kelsey Bridgewater and Ben Adams of Maryville, Illinois made it back home on Friday from St. Thomas.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.