Investigation underway after St. Louis officer accused of posting meme calling BLM 'domestic terrorists'

Police are investigating one of their officers who posted this meme on Facebook.

The St. Louis Police Department (STLPD) is investigating one of their own because of a Facebook meme that calls Black Lives Matter protesters "domestic terrorists." The meme also shows the wording "the Klan with a tan."

The officer posted the meme as a comment on a woman's post explaining why she participated in this weekend's protests. The comment has been deleted.

The woman said she saw the comment, looked at the profile of the person who posted it and found that he lists himself as working at the STLPD.

STLPD have confirmed they are investigating this person, who is indeed an officer, but they will not comment further at this time.

