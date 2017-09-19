Mayor Krewson: Officers' 'we own the streets' chant 'inflammatory'

During an exchange with a reporter during her Tuesday afternoon press conference, Mayor Lyda Krewson called the reported "Whose streets? Our streets" chants from police "inflammatory."

The press conference came following her announcement that all scheduled town hall meetings for this week are postponed.

After more than 14 minutes of speaking at her press conference and answering questions from the press, the exchange was the last comment or question allowed.

A reporter asked the mayor to walk them through the idea that the police, “owned the streets”, a reference a chant police were reportedly saying during evening demonstrations on Sept. 16.

“Did I talk to (acting Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole) the night of the arrests,” asked Krewson of the reporter.

“Have you talked to him about his use of the phrase, ‘we own these streets,’” the reporter responded.

“I have.”

“And your response?”

“I think that that’s an inflammatory comment,” Krewson said. "The police department is charged with protecting the public first, protecting property, and also a duty to protect their officers.”

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that they will hold officers accountable if they are found not to be up to the department's standards.

"The department is aware of the video circulating on social media, and its reviewing the footage," the department said.

