Scammers targeting elderly claiming to be stranded by recent hurricanes

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Scammers are now using recent hurricanes to trick people into sending them money.

A News 4 Viewer tell us her mother-in-law received a call from a scammer claiming to be her grandson. He said he was stranded by the recent hurricanes and needed $1,800 to get home.

The woman said she did not send any money but experts are calling this the “granny scam”.

News 4 has covered similar “grandparent scams” in the recent years.

