Hundreds gather for 'Prayer for Peace' in downtown St. Louis

Protest organizers say they are taking time to rest Tuesday but about 200 people gathered today for a rally for peace and justice. (Credit: KMOV)

Protest organizers say they are taking time to rest Tuesday, but about 200 people gathered today for a rally for peace and justice.

The archdiocese organized the cause, welcoming all faiths to come together after unrest following a not guilty verdict in the case of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.

“When there is no justice, there can be no peace. We pledge to seek for justice and peace,” said Archbishop Robert Carlson.

Leaders in the community like Board of Alderman President Lewis Reed, Dr. Linden Bowie, and Archbishop Robert Carlson came together to support.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.