'Whites Only' stickers found on the doors of restaurants in The Grove

Qayum Mohammed walked to his restaurant, Sameem, Tuesday morning and found a puzzling sticker placed on his doors.

"Whites only," the sticker said.

Mohammed said his restaurant, which serves Afghan cuisine, employs people from all walks of life.

"I'm proud to say I employ African American, Caucasian American, Malaysian," Mohammed said.

But Sameem wasn't the only restaurant hit with this sticker. Several other restaurants in The Grove found the same sticker, as well. Urban Chestnut found a Whites Only sticker, as did Taha'a Twisted Tiki Bar.

In the right corner of each sticker reads #BLM, reportedly for Black Lives Matter. Similar signs have been used in the past as a shock tactic to create discussion and dialogue concerning racial inequality.

There is concern that, if that is the intent of the stickers and it's not made clear, it could instead lead to the bars being targeted.

On their personal Facebook page, Layla's owners wrote they found the sticker "heartbreaking."

"We pride ourselves on being open, accepting and inviting of all types of people," the restaurant wrote.

The FBI is currently investigating the incident.

