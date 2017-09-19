News 4 Schools: Virtual field trip

Some St. Charles County high school students went on a field trip to the White House without leaving the classroom.. Credit: KMOV



America's executive mansion is almost 800 miles from St. Louis, but students at Orchard Farm High School went there on high-tech field trip.

Teacher Steve Menteer used a Google Expeditions Kit for the tour. Using special virtual glasses, students were able to experience the historic location in 3D.

Orchard Farm is located just north of the New Town community.

