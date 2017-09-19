Hazmat incident leaves 2 victims with non-life-threatening injur - KMOV.com

Hazmat incident leaves 2 victims with non-life-threatening injuries

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Two people are injured following a hazmat incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon in St. Peters, Missouri

The Central County Fire responded to the incident after 3:00 p.m. in St. Peters at the Boone Center, which is located on Trade Center Drive near Interstate 70 and Highway 79. 

Officials said two victims were left with scalds, which are burns caused by hot liquid or steam. The victims' injuries are not life-threatening. 

The chemical is said to be non-toxic. News 4 learned the chemical is radiator fluid. 

The cause of the hazmat incident is not known at this time. 

News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available. 

