Two Illinois IHOP restaurants sued for sexual harassment

Two Illinois IHOP restaurants sued for sexual harassment

Two International House of Pancakes (IHOP) restaurants in Illinois have been sued for sexual harassment. The Glen Carbon and Alton IHOP restaurants are at the center of the lawsuit.

The male general manager and at least two cooks at the Glen Carbon restaurant sexually harassed more than 11 female employees, the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) charged in a discrimination lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court. The lawsuit also alleges that two of these female employees, including a 17-year-old high school student, were forced to resign due to the sexual harassment. The lawsuit alleges that the numerous female employees were subjected to "unlawful sexual harassment including regular and repeated sexual touching and grabbing, lewd sexual
comments and requests for sex, and offensive and threatening gestures."

In addition, the lawsuit alleges that the male general manager at a related Alton IHOP sexually harassed a male employee. The suit alleges the manager made lewd and offensive comments to a male cook about his genitals and asked him for sex.

According to the lawsuit, the owner and managers were aware of the sexual harassment at both restaurants and failed to investigate further or take any action to stop it.

