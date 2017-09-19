Mayor Krewson says "we are listening, I hear you" in statement regarding Stockley verdict protests

St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson began a statement sent out Tuesday afternoon by saying she wants to be clear "that I hear you." She also ended her statement by acknowledging that the Town Halls for this week will be postponed.

Krewson's statement reflects her thoughts on the past few days in St. Louis following the not-guilty verdict of former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith in 2011.

Krewson said in the statement that she has been reading social media posts, emails, texts, listening to voicemails and even reviewing online hashtags. She said she sees the non-violent protests in the streets and also the destruction of property. Krewson's own house was vandalized Friday night when the windows were bashed in and red paint was splattered on her home.

Although non-violent protests have dominated the mornings and afternoons the past few days in St. Louis city, things change at night when violence and destruction begins. Krewson addressed this issue in her statement, emphasizing that violence will not be tolerated.

