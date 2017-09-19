1 dead after dump trucks crash near St. Francois County line

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO(KMOV.com) -- One person died after two dump trucks and another vehicle crashed on Highway 32 along the Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois County lines.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, The crash happened about 5:30 a.m.

It is currently unknown if anyone else was injured in the crash.

Following the crash, the highway was closed. It is unknown when it will reopen.

