Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles parts of southern Illinois

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 3.8 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of southern Illinois early Tuesday.

The quake occurred around 6:47 a.m. about seven miles northeast of Albion, Illinois, according to the USGS.

The earthquake had a depth of about nine miles.

The Edwards County Sheriff's Office told News 4 there are no reports of damage.

