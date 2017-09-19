Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles parts of southern Illinois - KMOV.com

Did you feel it? Earthquake rattles parts of southern Illinois

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
An earthquake rattled southern Illinois Tuesday (Credit: USGS) An earthquake rattled southern Illinois Tuesday (Credit: USGS)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A 3.8 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of southern Illinois early Tuesday.

The quake occurred around 6:47 a.m. about seven miles northeast of Albion, Illinois, according to the USGS.

The earthquake had a depth of about nine miles.

The Edwards County Sheriff's Office told News 4 there are no reports of damage.

