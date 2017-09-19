Man carjacked at gunpoint, asks suspects if he can retrieve his toddler from car

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two suspects were arrested following an early Tuesday morning armed carjacking and crash in St. Louis County.

Darron Scott, 27, has been charged with robbery in the first degree, armed criminal action and resisting arrest. Scott is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. The second suspect arrested has not been charged at this time.

The primary victim of the crime is a male, not a female as originally stated.

The victim reported he was approached by four males, all wearing surgical masks, while standing outside his car in the 11100 block of Oak Park Lane around 3:55 a.m. Tuesday. One of them pulled out a handgun and demanded the victim give them his car. The victim gave them his keys, and then he asked if he could retrieve his three-year-old son from the car. The men allowed him retrieve his son before taking the car and driving away.

Less than an hour after the victim called 911, while police were still at the scene, the car returned to the area and dropped off two men. Police followed the car and attempted to stop it. The driver did not stop and raced away, eventually crashing at the intersection of Switzer and Drury. Following the crash, two suspects were taken into custody.

Tuesday afternoon, police officials said surgical masks, the victim's car and a gun were recovered from the suspects.

No one was injured during the incident, and the investigation remains on-going.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved