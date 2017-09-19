Man carjacked at gunpoint, asks suspects if he can retrieve his toddler from car

STLPD have confirmed they are investigating this person, who is indeed an officer, but they will not comment further at this time.More >
Protest organizers say they are taking time to rest Tuesday, but about 200 people gathered today for a rally for peace and justice.
Qayum Mohammed walked to his restaurant, Sameem, Tuesday morning and found a puzzling sticker placed on his doors. "Whites only," the sticker said.
During an exchange with a reporter during her Tuesday afternoon press conference, Mayor Lyda Krewson called the reported "Whose streets? Our streets" chants from police "inflammatory."
