2 in custody, 2 on the run following armed carjacking, crash in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Two suspects are in custody following an early morning armed carjacking and crash in St. Louis County.

Four suspects wearing masks reportedly pointed a gun at a man and carjacked him in the 11140 block of Oak Park Lane around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. The suspects then drove off and were spotted on Bellefontaine Road toward Interstate 270.

About 45 minutes later, the suspects drove back to Oak Parkway Lane to drop off two suspects, according to police. Officers then chased the Red Mazda Six, which later crashed at Switzer and Drury.

An official at the crash scene stated two people, including the suspect who allegedly pointed the gun at the victim, were under arrest. The other two suspects are still on the run. Weapons and surgical masks were found in the car, police said.

No one was injured during the incident.

