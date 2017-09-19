Mayor Krewson holding town hall meeting tonight

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson’s Tuesday town hall meeting is still scheduled to go on despite daily protests and unrest.

It will be the first town hall meeting since protesters started marching in St. Louis Friday. Friday night, vandals targeted Mayor Krewson’s home.

Tensions are expected to be running high at the meeting. The previous meetings were heated and included upset residents stating they were not satisfied with the mayor’s answers to their concerns about policing and crime.

The town hall will be held at Vashon High School from 6 to 8 p.m. The past town halls had a majority of the night set aside for questions and comments.

