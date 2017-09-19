Reward offered for information on subject wanted for property destruction during unrest

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – CrimeStoppers is offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of a subject believed to be responsible for destruction of property crimes during the recent unrest in St. Louis.

Up to $1,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide information that leads police to arrest the subject wanted for multiple cases of destruction.

Two surveillance photos were released by CrimeStoppers Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477. All tips to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.

