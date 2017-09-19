Faith leaders will gather Tuesday afternoon to call for peace, solidarity

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Tuesday afternoon, faith leaders throughout St. Louis will come together to call for peace and solidarity following the Jason Stockley Verdict.

Eight speakers from different faiths will take part in the service at the Kiener Plaza at 3 p.m. Organizers of the event said their goal is to bring the community closer together and let people know they are listening.

Director of Peace and Justice Commission for the St. Lois Archdiocese Mary Kenyon told News 4 a lot of lessons have been learned since Ferguson. She said it’s no longer okay to just call for peace, instead the church needs to be part of the conversation.

Kenyon said Kiener Plaza was chosen for the event for a symbolic reason.

“I think it’s kind of symbolic. Because I think some of the protests actually started the last couple of days they’ve gathered in Kiener Plaza and so we thought we needed to go where the people are, where the protesters are because we want people in the community to know that we are listening,” she said.

