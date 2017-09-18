Downtown community transforms damage into art

Broken storefront windows along Olive Street in downtown St. Louis were transformed into art within less than 24 hours after the damage. Credit: KMOV



Volunteers gave up their time Monday less than 24 hours after they were broken following night three of protests after the Jason Stockley verdict.

“It’s our neighborhood, it’s our community so we enjoy it on all the many good days and we’re going to get together when we have some clean up to do,” said Dana Kay Goddard.

Many local artists came together who met for the first time Monday and collaborated on the paintings.

“There’s been a lot of negative stuff going on so to do something that kind of negates the negativity I’m all for it,” said artist Brock Seals.

A block party was held along Olive Monday night where people could help paint and share food and drinks as a community.

