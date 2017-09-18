Delmar Loop store owners close early due to protest fears

Some businesses in the Delmar Loop decided to close Monday after learning protests would be held there Monday night. Credit: KMOV

Monday night’s protests started in the Delmar Loop and many businesses elected to shut down over fear of more destruction like they saw Saturday night.

Delmar Loop business owners feel stuck in the middle of something they no control over. While many of the business owners support the people expressing their frustration over the Jason Stockley verdict, they are also frustrated over lost businesses.

Nakita Smitah closed the doors to Clarity Salon and Spa a couple of hours early to avoid what vandals did a couple days ago.

“It was very discouraging seeing these business affected like they were,” said Smith.

Smith is on the board representing the business in the Loop and says they all take care of each other.

“There are so many people here who have jobs here and so many people who depend on this community just to work and take care of their families,” said Smith.

Most businesses in the Loop lost only a couple of hours with customer interaction but every minute counts similar to every dollar.

The business owners say losing money hurts their paychecks.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved