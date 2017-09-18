3 arrested, 1 suspect at-large following police pursuit in North St. Louis County

Police are searching for a suspect involved in a police pursuit that ended near I-270, Monday afternoon. (Credit: KMOV)

Authorities responded to a report of a fight on the parking lot of an unidentified service station in Bel-Ridge located in the 8800 block of Natural Bridge.

One of the suspects was armed with a gun, according to police. As police arrived, a victim of the assault pointed out the suspect’s car and police attempted to pull it over.

The suspects refused to stop and sent police on a short pursuit down Natural Bridge to I-270, onto I-70 before it ended back on I-170, where the suspect vehicle engine died.

Police say two suspects then got out and ran and one suspect was quickly caught. The other suspect managed to escape.

Two additional suspects, including a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old woman, were taken into custody.

Police said they recovered a stolen gun out of Normandy inside the suspect vehicle.

One Bel-Ridge police officer suffered a leg injury while running after the suspects but was treated and released.

Officers are currently working to identify the suspect at-large.

