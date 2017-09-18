‘Whose streets? Our streets!’ was chanted by officers during protests, Lewis Reed says

Aldermanic President Lewis Reed says officers chanted "Whose Streets? Our Streets!" during protests Sunday night in downtown St. Louis.

St. Louis police said they arrested more than 120 people in connection with protests held Saturday night in downtown St. Louis. The protests were held in response to the not guilty verdict rendered in the Jason Stockley trial.

Some people on the scene of the protest said officers shouted "Whose Streets? Our Streets!” while making arrests. Reed later confirmed to News 4 that officers chanted the phrase.

Reed said he received confirmation from acting Police Chief Lawrence O'Toole.

The chant "Whose Streets? Our Streets!” has been used by protesters since Michael Brown was shot in 2014.

The Missouri ACLU sent a letter to Mayor Lyda Krewson on Monday listing concerns about the actions of the officers, calling it “unprofessional” and saying it could raise tensions.

Reed also said O'Toole assured him that he would speak to the officers involved to make sure it does not happen again.

