Hundreds gather outside STL Justice Center to protest Stockley verdict

Hundreds are outside the St. Louis Justice Center to protest the not guilty verdict in the Jason Stockley trial. Credit: KMOV

Protesters are starting to gather outside the St. Louis Justice Center in downtown St. Louis.

A protest was originally planned for the Delmar Loop Monday night and people started to gather there around 6:30 p.m. However, protest organizers say they successfully shut down the Delmar Loop without protesting.

Many businesses in the Delmar Loop said they would close early on Monday night due to a fear of destruction. Some businesses sustained broken windows and other damage after unrest occurred on Saturday night.

Protesters outside the Justice Center are raising money to get more than 50 people out of jail.

100s of protesters at STL Justice Center, raising money to get 50+ others out of jail. #JasonStockley @KMOV pic.twitter.com/msIMbCXbse — Eric Cox (@EricCoxKMOV) September 19, 2017

Monday marks the fourth straight day of protests against the non-guilty verdict in the Jason Stockley.

