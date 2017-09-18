Upcoming downtown events still going on as planned

A Billy Joel concert planned for Thursday at Busch Stadium is currently set to go on as scheduled. Credit: KMOV

After a weekend of cancellations over downtown protests, organizers of upcoming events seem determined to go on as scheduled.

"Everything is proceeding as planned at this time," according to a statement from Live Nation in regards to the Billy Joel concert on Thursday at Busch Stadium.

The Blues also confirmed the team's first pre-season game will be played at Scottrade Center on Wednesday night.

And officials at the Dome at America's Center say as far as they know the weekend Joyce Meyer Women's Conference has not been canceled.

All of these events will draw thousands to downtown.

Last weekend, two concerts in St. Louis were canceled over security concerns, Ed Sheeran at Scottrade and U2 at the Dome.

