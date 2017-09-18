St. Louis police say 123 arrested during protest Sunday night

St. Louis police say 123 people were arrested Sunday night downtown.

News 4 has been tracking arrests since Friday.

About a dozen people have been charged since Friday for actions in St. Louis and University City.

News 4 was there as many of the 123 people arrested Sunday night left the St. Louis city jail Monday.

They were greeted by a group offering food and water, legal and emotional support.

According to information News 4 obtained, 121 people were charged and almost all the charges were for failure to disburse.

The majority of the 123 were from the St. Louis region, though some arrested were from Chicago, Denver, San Francisco and New York. If you want to see those who have been arrested, click here.

Of those arrested, 52 percent are black, 47 percent are white, 72 percent are male, 27 percent are female, 47 percent are under the age of 25 and 52 percent are over the age of 25.

One is a high school senior, who didn't want to be identified. She says she was running from the scene when she was taken into custody.

“If I was iffy about going to the protest before, coming out of jail, it's without a doubt that this matters so much and that people should be out there no matter what race they are,” the teenager said.

News 4 talked to her mom, who is supportive of her. The teen says she will be protesting again.

Another protester, Nicholas Dillow, reiterated the same message. He said this was not about race, but about government authority. He told News 4 they would stand up for their right to lawfully assemble.

News 4 will continue to track all the arrests, especially those for violent crimes.

