What protest organizers are asking for

Leaders of protests that have taken place after the verdict tell News 4 they have specific demands they want to be met.

Missouri State Representative Bruce Franks says the demands include more accountability for police officers.

“We want a civilian oversight board. In 2014, in Ferguson, we asked for a civilian oversight board, but it had no teeth, no power. We want it to have subpoena power, give it to us now,” Franks said.

Franks added that protest organizers would also like to see the city strengthen the hand of the Circuit Attorney’s Office, including an investigation of all officer-involved shootings.

“More resources for the Circuit Attorney’s office to be able to head independent investigations. Police have to stop policing the police. They can’t do effective investigations with somebody they’ve been working with for so long,” said Franks.

The largely peaceful protests during the daylight hours wrap up and many demonstrators then leave, but some demonstrators continue into the night, becoming violent and destructive.

“They’re actually taking light away from what we’re out here for in the first place. Why aren’t our conversations about the officer who should be in jail? Why aren’t our conversations about a city coming together behind police accountability and to bridge a gap?” Franks said. “That’s what could happen.”

Franks was at a non-violent protest in downtown St. Louis Monday morning. Another protest is scheduled for the Delmar Loop Monday evening. Franks said he and other organizers will stay behind once the official protest wraps up to try to de-escalate and tension and discourage destruction.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved