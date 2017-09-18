News 4 Investigates: Separating fact from fiction in the Stockley verdict protests

A lot of speculation has sparked conversations in the St. Louis area and around the globe following the non-convictions of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley. (Credit: KMOV)

A lot of speculation has sparked conversations in the St. Louis area and around the globe following the non-conviction of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.

News 4 Investigates dug into the facts vs. myths surrounding the protests that have followed the verdict.

Chris Nagus investigates the social media posts making headlines around the nation.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.