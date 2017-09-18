Which actions are protected under the Freedom of Peaceful Assembly?

The freedom to peacefully assemble; it's one of the freedoms spelled out in the first amendment of the U.S. Constitution, along with freedom of speech, religion, and the press.

As it states, "Congress shall not prohibit the right of the people peaceably to assemble."

But following three consecutive nights of destruction of property and vandalism, how far does that right go in terms of protected assembly?

Professor John Inazu is a professor of law and religion at Washington University. He wrote a book entitled, "Liberty's Refuge: The Forgotten Freedom of Assembly." which explores the power and importance of the freedom to peacefully assemble.

He speaks with News 4's Claire Kellett and lays out what is and what is not protected under this first amendment right.

