Students from 3 local high schools organize peaceful protests Monday

While a peaceful protest took place in downtown St. Louis Monday morning, three other protests occurred at local high schools throughout the St. Louis-area.

The protests come in the days following the no-guilty verdict of former St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer Jason Stockley, who was accused of First Degree murder in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith in December 2011.

More than a 100 students at Kirkwood High School walked out of classes, as well as students from Webster Groves.

University City High School held their own protest. Some students held hands and marched, while chanting "black lives matter."

A student group named U-Woke organized the protest.

The superintendent said around 250 students in total took part in the peaceful protest around 8:00 a.m.

