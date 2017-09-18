Man dies after falling into Mississippi River in Alton

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department says a man died after he fell into the Mississippi River at the Alton Marina on Saturday night.

Authorities said Michael Karlas, 43, of Wood River, fell into the water while on the dock at the Alton Marina. He was under the water for approximately 8-10 minutes before he was recovered from the water.

Police said an autopsy showed Karlas died of drowning.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved