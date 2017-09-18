Downtown Alderman speaks out about damage following protests

Workers were out early Monday morning, cleaning up shattered glass left behind after police say agitators caused damage in downtown St. Louis. (Credit: KMOV)

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Workers were out early Monday morning, cleaning up shattered glass left behind after police say agitators caused damage in downtown St. Louis.

These business are within St. Louis’ 7th Ward, where Alderman Jack Coatar says the region has made progress since Ferguson, but clearly there is more to do.

“I think we have made some progress as a region. We are having a much more serious discussion about merging municipal entities, the importance of merging police departments, municipalities,” said Coatar.

Coatar says he talked to protest organizers who says are trying to keep things peaceful and it is just a handful of people causing a lot of problems.

