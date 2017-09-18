Unrest means one local business stays busy

Crews at American Board Up have been busy since unrest began a few days ago. Credit: KMOV

A company that boards up business says it has been busy over the past few days.

As soon as the chaos quiets down, Tony Connizzo is out making noise with a saw. Connizzo is with American Board Up.

“I had about 200 sheets on my truck yesterday,” said Connizzo.

Recent nights of unrest have kept Connizzo busy. His job is to board up broken windows. On Sunday night, he was boarding up busted windows at the Marriott Hotel at 9th and Washington in downtown St. Louis.

“I was trying to go to bed and my other guy live-streamed it,” Connizzo said. Which meant he had to rush to help with boarding up windows.

In the past few days, he’s been rushing to help businesses in the Central West End, the Delmar Loop and downtown.

“I believe in those protests doing what they need to do, but when these goofballs get out here, and they don’t come out until nighttime so they can’t be seen and just destroy stuff for no reason,” said Connizzo.

