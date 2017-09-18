Police looking for missing man with severe Schizophrenia

The Cahokia Police Department is currently looking for a man they said has been missing since Sept. 8.

Police said Demarkis Hamblin was last seen at his home in the 30 block of Delores Drive.

On Sept. 11, Hamblin's family received information that Hamblin was stopped in Poplar Bluff, Missouri a few days before being reported missing.

Cahokia Police said Hamblin suffers from severe diagnosed Schizophrenia. He has been off of his prescription, the family told police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cahokia Police Department at 618-337-9505.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved