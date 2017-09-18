St. Louis County NAACP holding panel Thursday following "senseless" Stockley verdict

In an official statement released Monday, the St. Louis County NAACP said they are disappointed in the outcome of the Jason Stockley case, one they described as "yet another scenario where a police officer gets away with killing an innocent person."

On Sept. 15, Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson acquitted Stockley for the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith. Stockley was not charged with First Degree Murder until 2016.

"The not-guilty verdict is senseless and a shocking case of abuse of judicial power," the organization said in a statement.

The NAACP said they are inviting the community to meet and have a panel this Thursday from 6:30-to-7:30 p.m. at the Venture Cafe and Cortex Innovation Center. The panel will focus on the verdict and the steps moving forward "with substantial criminal justice reform."

In their statement, the NAACP said they found the evidence in the Stockley case "disturbing and profound" and that the decision is "egregious and reprehensible."

"It's clearly a case of premeditated murder," the organization said.

Following the consecutive days of demonstrations, with nightly demonstrations ending in broken windows, damaged property, and arrests, the NAACP said they denounced the violence and destruction.

The organization also said they support Circuit Attorney Kim Garner's call for an independent investigation of all officer-involved shootings.

"We will partner with the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Officers and President Troy Doyles to collaborate and devise actions to work toward resolutions that benefit locals and law enforcement," the NAACP said.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved