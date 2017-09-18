County police administer life-saving treatment after crash

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Life-saving treatment was administered to a man and woman following a crash in St. Louis County Monday morning, according to the St. Louis County Police Department.

Police said a passenger vehicle collided with a pick-up truck at Banshee Road and James S. McDonnell Boulevard around 11:10 a.m.

The man and woman in the passenger vehicle were transported to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the truck suffered a leg injury and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The St. Louis County Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and Accident Reconstruction are investigating the crash.

