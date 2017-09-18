Steve Bannon to attend Eagle Council in St. Louis

Breitbart News Chief Steve Bannon will attend Eagle Council XLVI in St. Louis this weekend. He will receive a Phyllis Schlafly Eagle Award.

Bannon formerly served as White House Chief Strategist to President Trump and as CEO of the 2016 Trump presidential campaign. Bannon will also attend the Eagle Forum Education & Legal Defense Fund executive board meeting Sunday.

President of the Eagle Forum Education & Legal Defense Fund Ed Martin said Bannon is a proven political force to be reckoned with.

"His leadership of the Trump 2016 campaign showed us not only that he is a true movement conservative, but that he knows how to cut through the establishment 'kingmaker' clutter and message directly to the American people," Martin said. "We are thrilled to have seen Mr. Bannon in his influential White House role, and we are honored to have him join us this weekend at the 46th Annual Eagle Council."

