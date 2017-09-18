PHOTOS: Weekend demonstrations, unrest after former officer found not guilty

After Friday's not-guilty verdict of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley for the 2011 fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith, protests erupted throughout the city of St. Louis. Protests have continued into Monday, marking four consecutive days of demonstrations. The protests have remained mostly peaceful during the day, but have turned violent at night, as home and business windows were bashed in, including the home of St. Louis City Mayor Lyda Krewson.