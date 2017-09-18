Woman says she's leaving downtown St. Louis following third night of protests

For the third consecutive night, demonstrators gathered in the streets of St. Louis to protest the acquittal of former St. Louis Metropolitan Police officer Jason Stockley.

Along with the consecutive days of protests were consecutive days of property damage to buildings near protests. On Sunday night of demonstrations, a video captured an agitator kicking in the window of the Nail Center, at 9th and Olive.

Police said they made more than 80 arrests Sunday night. ,

Dawn Peirson lives in downtown St. Louis, which was one of the hardest hit areas of the city. Following the third day, Peirson said she plans to leave for the time being.

"Just to get away from the commotion," Peirson said.

The protests were peaceful in the daytime. But once the day transitioned into night, the peace was disrupted. On Friday night, windows were smashed in a St. Louis Public Library and Mayor Lyda Krewson's home. On Saturday,several businesses were damaged in The Delmar Loop.

For Peirson, the protests have become too much.

"I was at the protests when they started on Friday and it was very peaceful and I felt it was warranted." Peirson said. "Then it got out of hand."