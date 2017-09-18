County police sergeant helps man with tie for interview

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis County sergeant helped a man with his tie before he went to an interview.

A post on the department’s Facebook page stated that Ofc. Carper and Sgt. Marshall were at Hanley when a man walked up and asked if they could help him with his tie. According to the post, Sgt. Marshall volunteered to show the man how to tie it.

