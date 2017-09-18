ACLU: St. Louis Police acted 'unlawful' during Sunday night protests

An unmarked police vehicle drove backwards down a street near protests after making an arrest on Sunday night, police said. (St. Louis Metropolitan PD)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The ACLU of Missouri is asking for an investigation into “unlawful police behavior during Sunday night protests.”

The organization issued the following statement Monday morning:

Since Friday’s verdict in the Stockley case, protests in St. Louis have been largely peaceful and nonviolent. However, from eyewitness and filmed accounts, we continue to see the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department engage in unacceptable, unlawful and unconstitutional behavior. Several videos from Sunday night show a police officer ramming a police car into a crowd. This was not only dangerous, it was criminal. We ask that Mayor Lyda Krewson identify this officer and immediately remove him from active duty until there is a complete investigation. Police also unlawfully detained and arrested people, used excessive force and unconstitutionally broke up a peaceful assembly of people. The ACLU of Missouri is exploring all legal options to ensure the safety and constitutional rights of the people. We urge everyone to ask themselves a bigger question: Why are these protests happening? This region—and our country as a whole—have seen too many deaths caused by police, with little accountability for the officers or department involved. While many police officers act respectfully toward those they serve, we must acknowledge how regularly communities of color experience racial profiling and abuse from local law enforcement, including here in the St. Louis region.

The video referenced in the letter was taken Sunday night. According to officers, a suspect began throwing rocks at them after they pulled over a vehicle occupied by two suspects wanted for assault and making terrorist threats. The officer backed down a street to safety after the crowd started moving in a "threatening manner," police said.

