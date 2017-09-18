Chef Martin: National Guacamole Day

Ingredients:
- ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
- ½ teaspoon Salt
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 5 large eggs
- 1 cup of water
- I recipe of your favorite “Guacamole”
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 375°, line baking sheet with Parchment paper or spray butter.
- In medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine butter, salt, and water. Bring to boil and quickly stir in Flour tell fully mixed then transfer to a mixing bowl to cool for 3 minutes
- Add 4 eggs one at a time vigorously to incorporate each egg before adding the next.
- Whisk remaining egg with 1 tablespoon of water to create egg wash
- a Transfer the pate a choux to a large pastry bag fitted with a 5/8 inch plain tip. Pipe 2inch rounds on to prepared pan.
- Brush tops with Egg wash
- Bake for 30 minutes or intel puffs rise and are golden brown, let cool on sheets on a wire rack.
- Make your Favorite Guacamole recipe and put in pastry bag
- Open tops of Puffs and fill in Guacamole and Enjoy!