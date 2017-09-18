Chef Martin: National Guacamole Day - KMOV.com

Chef Martin: National Guacamole Day

By Samantha Bartley, Producer
Ingredients:

  • ½ cup (1 stick) unsalted butter
  • ½ teaspoon Salt
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 5 large eggs
  • 1 cup of water
  • I recipe of your favorite “Guacamole”

Directions:

  • Preheat oven to 375°, line baking sheet with Parchment paper or spray butter.
  • In medium saucepan over medium-high heat, combine butter, salt, and water. Bring to boil and quickly stir in Flour tell fully mixed then transfer to a mixing bowl to cool for 3 minutes
  • Add 4 eggs one at a time vigorously to incorporate each egg before adding the next.
  • Whisk remaining egg with 1 tablespoon of water to create egg wash
  • ­­a Transfer the pate a choux to a large pastry bag fitted with a 5/8 inch plain tip. Pipe 2inch rounds on to prepared pan.
  • Brush tops with Egg wash
  • Bake for 30 minutes or intel puffs rise and are golden brown, let cool on sheets on a wire rack.
  • Make your Favorite Guacamole recipe and put in pastry bag
  • Open tops of Puffs and fill in Guacamole and Enjoy!

