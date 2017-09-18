Red Bud man killed in Sunday afternoon crash

RANDOLPH COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A 56-year-old Red Bud man was killed in a two-car crash Sunday afternoon.

Kevin Lee Crites was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima with a 61-year-old woman in the passenger seat northbound on Prairie Road around 1:30 p.m. According to officials, the vehicle was hit on the side after failing to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Illinois Route 154.

Crites was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman passenger of his vehicle and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to a hospital.

