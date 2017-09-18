IDOT announces I-55/70 full closure

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced a full closure on westbound Interstate 55/70 underneath Interstate 255 near Collinsville. The closure is scheduled to begin at 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, weather permitting.

The interstate will be closed in order to paint two bridges carrying I-255 traffic over I-55/70. The interstate is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25.

Westbound I-55/70 traffic must exit onto I-255. Because of this closure, the ramp from northbound I-255 to westbound I-55/70 will be closed, as well as the entrance ramp from Illinois 157 to westbound I-55/70. Westbound I-55/70 traffic west of the I-255 interchange will not be affected.

A detour will direct westbound I-55/70 traffic to take southbound I-255 to westbound I-64 to westbound I-55/70. Another posted detour will direct Illinois 157 traffic to take Collinsville Road west to southbound I-255 to westbound I-64 to westbound I-55/70. The ramps from westbound I-55/70 to I-255 will remain open at all times.