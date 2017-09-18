St. Louis police organizations seek donations for officers

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Police Officers Association and the St. Louis Police Wives Association are seeking donations in support of officers responding to the civil disobedience in the city.

The organizations are asking for donations of sports drinks, soda, water, non-perishable food items hygiene items.

Jeff Roorda, the business manager with the St. Louis Police Officers Association, said that checks can be made out to the Shield of Hope, a Fraternal Order of Police charity. All money donations are tax deductible.

The donations can be dropped off at the St. Louis Police Officers Association Hall at 3710 Hampton from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

