Are you the area's newest millionaire? $1M Powerball ticket sold in Spanish Lake

A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at Charlie's Food Mart in Spanish Lake. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 16 drawing, winning the $1 million "Match 5" prize.

The winning number combination was 17, 18, 24, 25 and 31.

The winning ticket marks the 47th time a Missouri Lottery player has won a $1 million Powerball prize since January 2012.

The Sept. 16 drawing also found a $50,000 winner in St. Louis. The ticket was sold at a Schnucks on Grand, matching four of the five white-ball numbers and the Powerball number.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. For Saturday's winners, the deadline is March 15. Prizes can be claimed at the Missouri Lottery's four offices, located in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Kansas City and Springfield.

Executive Director for the Missouri Lottery May Scheve Reardon said if you have a winning ticket, sign the back of it immediately and keep it in a safe place until you are ready to claim your prize.

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday night and the estimated jackpot is $40 million.

