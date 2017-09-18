PHOTOS: Stockley verdict protests enter fourth day

Protests continued in downtown St. Louis Monday morning. Demonstrators gathered peacefully to protest the not-guilty verdict of former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley for first-degree murder in the 2011 fatal shooting of Anthony Lamar Smith.

Protesters gathered at the intersection of Market and 16th and formed straight lines, linking arms as they marched down the street. A separate group of protesters marched on the campus of University City High School.

The demonstrations ended just before 9 a.m. The event remained peaceful, and demonstrators decided to disperse on their own.

