Protesters silently march down Market Street to City Hall in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Monday morning, protests were seen across the St. Louis area.

Around 7 a.m., protesters were seen on the grass and sidewalk at 16th and Market. Some of the protesters held signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and "No Justice, No Peace." About 45 minutes after gathering, roughly 200 protesters silently marched down Market Street. When the group got to 14th Street and Market they stopped and all put their hands up.

The protesters then continued silently marching until they reached the steps of City Hall. When they arrived at City Hall, a few people spoke and then the crowd chanted "we will win together."

Just before 8:30 a.m., the protesters gathered back in the street and linked arms while walking back down Market Street.

Around 7:30 a.m., Skyzoom4 was over University City High School where some students were seen protesting outside.

Protests are entering the fourth day following the not guilty verdict of former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith.

