Man found shot in vehicle in North County Sunday night

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man was found shot in a parked vehicle in north St. Louis County Sunday night.

After being found in the vehicle in the 10700 block of Hallwood Drive, the man was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment. At last check, he was listed in critical condition.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact police at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

