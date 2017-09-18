Police contradict claim that officer broke window in Central West End

Still from surveillance video police released of Culpeppers Restaurant (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – St. Louis Police released a surveillance video that appears to contradict social media claims that an officer was behind breaking a window of a restaurant in the Central Wet End Friday night.

A video posted to Facebook Saturday morning appeared to show a police officer breaking a window at Culpepper’s during unrest Friday night.

According to the Riverfront Times, a photo taken by a resident of the neighborhood showed the window broken about 30 minutes before the Facebook video began.

The surveillance video from Culpepper’s released Sunday afternoon shows a man came up and threw a chair at the window of the restaurant around 11 p.m., according to police.

Viewing on a mobile device? Click here to the Culpepper's surveillance video.

Anyone who can identify the suspect seen in the surveillance video is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved