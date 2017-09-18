VIDEO: Police vehicle reverses through crowd of protesters

An unmarked police vehicle drove backwards down a street near protests after making an arrest on Sunday night, police said. (St. Louis Metropolitan PD)

An unmarked police vehicle drove backwards down a street through a crowd of protesters after making an arrest on Sunday night.

Police said around 7 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle occupied by two suspects on 20th and Locust. The suspects were wanted for assault in the first degree and making terrorist threats.

While officers were making the arrest, a third suspect began throwing rocks at them. That suspect was taken into custody and detained in the back of the unmarked police vehicle, a blue Chevy Impala.

At that time, police said the crowd started moving in a “threatening manner” towards the Impala and because of road closures, they couldn’t drive forward. So, the officer driving the vehicle backed down the street to safety.

There were no injuries.

